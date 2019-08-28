Congress media chief Randeep Singh Surjewala addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Congress media chief Randeep Singh Surjewala addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Cong terms Javadekar 'Misinformation' minister, says he twisted Rahul's remarks on Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday hit out at the union minister Prakash Javadekar for "twisting" Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Kashmir and termed the BJP leader "misinformation minister".
Surjewala while addressing a press conference here lashed out at Javadekar and said that the latter has lost his "political balance".
"It is tragic that Javedkar is twisting the statement made by Rahul Gandhi, which reflects Congress and all other parties are united, we are in unison, to take on the fake and false propaganda of Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
"The misinformation minister of BJP government Prakash Javadekar has lost his political balance. The tragic part is the BJP and its misinformation minister are trying to politicise a stand unitedly taken for India, by Indians and in favour of the entire country in front of the world community," he added.
Javadekar, earlier accused Gandhi of politicising Kashmir issue and said that Pakistan has used remarks of the Congress leader to back up their petition at the United Nations. The Union Minister also sought an apology from Gandhi, saying that he had "backtracked" seeing anger among people.
Surjewala added that the BJP and its government need to "introspect".
Highlighting Gandhi's tweets, Surjewala said: "Rahul had categorically said that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and shall always remain an integral part of Indian Union. No one on the planet including Pakistan has a right to question that."
He asserted that Congress stands against Pakistan supported terrorism.
Earlier in the day, Javadekar said remarks of Gandhi have shown "India in a bad light".
"Never has India been shown in a bad light as the Congress has done. Rahul Gandhi and Congress should apologise to the nation," he said.
Javadekar referred to remarks made by Gandhi during a Congress Working Committee meeting in which he had told the media that there were reports of violence during restrictions imposed by the government following the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.
"Acts of violence have been acknowledged by mainstream politicians such as the leader of Congress party Rahul Gandhi noted that people are dying," Javadekar said quoting Pakistan's petition.
"This is nothing but vote-bank politics. The Congress party is backtracking because of the anger among the people after Rahul Gandhi's initial statements," he said.
Gandhi had in tweets said that while he disagreed with the government on many issues, Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.
He had also said that violence in Jammu and Kashmir was brewed by Pakistan.
"There is violence in Jammu and Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world," he said. (ANI)

