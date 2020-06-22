Cong to begin 'Pol Khol Abhiyan' against UP govt today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Congress on Monday is slated to begin its 'Pol Khol Abhiyan' in Uttar Pradesh against the state government, over alleged corruption in the recruitment of assistant teachers in the state.

Congress, under this campaign, will distribute posters at every district and block level to make people aware of the alleged scam in the recruitment of assistant teachers.

This comes in the backdrop of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court's decision to stay the process related to the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools.

Congress has said that it will campaign across the state against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government on the issue of teachers recruitment.

Under this campaign, Congress will submit a memorandum regarding the issue to the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at her official residence.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi announced that the investigation into the alleged scam in the recruitment of assistant teachers in the state has been handed over to a special task force. (ANI)

