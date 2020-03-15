Cong using coronavirus to scare voters ahead of Zilla Panchayat polls: Goa BJP president

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat election in Goa that will be held on March 22, the Congress party is trying to create fear among people in the name of coronavirus, said Sadanand Tanavade, BJP state president, on Sunday.

"Though the Congress party is trying to create fear amongst the people in the name of coronavirus, the voters need not fear about the coronavirus during the Zilla Panchayat election as all the polling stations are "well ventilated" and hence there is no fear about the virus being spread," Tanavade told reporters.

He also said that during campaigning for the Zilla Panchayat polls, the BJP party received tremendous response from the people as they are happy with the performance of Central and State government.

"The opposition is running out of issues to raise and, hence, are bringing up topics like Mahadayi water diversion," he added.

"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi a couple of days back wherein the PM assured status quo on Mahadayi, mining, and tourism in Goa," Tanavade said. (ANI)

