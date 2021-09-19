Cong will bear consequences of political turmoil in Punjab, Rajasthan: BJP

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 19 (ANI): Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Sunday said that Congress will bear the consequences of political turmoil going on in states of Punjab and Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore speaking on the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) resignation, said, "I have never seen any resignation without the signature. After Punjab, the Rajasthan will bear the consequences of political turmoil. Even in the Assembly's monsoon session, the scarcity of Congress leaders was being observed."

"2022 Assembly polls are near and a sense of anger and dissatisfaction among the people is quite natural. I believe that Congress party will bear the consequences of political turmoil going on the states of Punjab and Rajasthan," the BJP leader said.



Earlier in the day, Lokesh Sharma, OSD to Ashok Gehlot had tendered his resignation from the post in the wake of a controversy that had erupted over his tweet ahead of the political developments in Punjab.

Interpreted his tweet as a criticism of Congress' central leadership which Sharma later claimed that his tweet has been misinterpreted.

Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Chief Minister on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit as the party high command decided to effect a change of guard in the state ahead of assembly polls early next year.

The Congress Legislature Party, earlier on Saturday, unanimously passed a resolution to give Congress chief Sonia Gandhi power to nominate the new Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down. (ANI)

