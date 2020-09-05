Cong worker heckled me for wearing sports bra, exercising in park: Kannada actress

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Samyuktha Hegde, a Kannada actress known for her role in 'Kirik Party', claimed that she got heckled and locked in a park by Congress worker Kavitha Reddy "for wearing a sports bra and exercising in the park."

Hegde posted a video on social media saying that she was heckled and slogans were raised against her. The incident happened in Agara Lake park near HSR Layout police station on Friday.

"The future of our country depends on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake. There are witnesses and more video evidence. I request you to look into this," Hegde tweeted.

She claimed that Kavitha Reddy and followers of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tried to attack her.

According to the actress, she and her friends entered the park and they were working out while playing music. But all of a sudden, a mob started abusing them and verbally attacking them.

She said that after the police arrived at the spot, they told her and her friends to leave. However, the crowd locked the gate to the park surrounding the lake and did not let them leave.

In a viral video posted by Hegde, Kavitha Reddy is seen charging at one of the women.

So far, no complaint has been filed in the incident by HSR Layout police. (ANI)

