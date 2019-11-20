Cong workers interrupt Javadekar's speech at 50th IFFI

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Congress workers here on Wednesday interrupted the speech of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar during the inauguration of 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The protestors accused Javadekar of betraying Goa's interest in the ongoing tussle with Karnataka over the sharing of water of Mhadei river.

The protestors were objecting to the environment clearance given to Karnataka for its Kalasa-Bhandura project by the Union Environment Ministry.

They said that the decision is likely to have ecological repercussions on wildlife sanctuaries. The project is proposed at Mhadei river.

"Three of our party workers were arrested for protesting against the Centre's decision to grant clearance to Karnataka government's Kalasa Bhandura project," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar told ANI.

Three protestors interrupted Javadekar during his speech before they were forcefully taken out of the inaugural function venue by the security personnel.

Earlier today, amid star-studded evening that witnessed participation from the finest actors from Indian and international film industry, Javadekar inaugurated the 50th IFFI. (ANI)

