Cong workers protest against K'taka government's decision to cancel Tipu Jayanti celebrations

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Congress workers staged a protest in Hubli on Wednesday against the Karnataka government's decision to not celebrate Tipu Jayanti this year.

"We are protesting against the decision of Yediyurappa government to ban celebrations on Tipu Sultan's Jayanti. Tipu Sultan is among the pioneers who fought for this nation. Tipu Sultan was very much secular and BJP has no other ideology than creating an imbalance in the law and order in the country. They are using it to come back to power in the state," said a party worker.

Protesters raised slogans against the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and burnt posters of the Chief Minister.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to cancel Tipu Jayanti celebrations this year.

The Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horata Samithi hailed the Karnataka government's decision as its members took to streets, distributed sweets and burnt fire-crackers here at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel circle.

An order in this regard was issued to the Kannada and Culture Department on a decision taken by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at a Cabinet meeting.

"The BJP government has taken a very positive decision and it is a decision that is in favour of the Hindu community and cares for their sentiments. Our Samithi welcomes this decision," said a member of the Samithi.

Last year, a political controversy had erupted over celebrating Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary between the then ruling Congress government and the BJP.

The Congress government led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah was of the view that the 18th-century ruler of Mysore was a "freedom fighter" as he killed in the fourth Anglo-Mysore war and thus his birth anniversary should be celebrated while the BJP claimed that the ruler was against Kannada language and an "anti-Hindu".

