Congress accuses TRS government of political vendetta in LS over arrest of party MP

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The Congress and the TRS members verbally clashed in the Lok Sabha on Friday after Congress member Manickam Tagore accused the Telangana Police of arresting him in a "false case" and accused the state government in the state of "political vendetta".

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, Tagore said the parliament was in session and a member should not have been arrested.

"Our colleague Revanth Reddy has been arrested in Telangana and a false case registered. It is a political vendetta by the TRS government. You have to protect him. The House is in session. It should not happen," he said.

He also demanded that the Home Minister should brief the House on the matter.

Tagore said the Congress member had information about the farmhouse "illegally occupied" by a state minister.

TRS leader Nama Nageswara Rao, however, accused Tagore of "misleading" the House.

He said Reddy has been arrested on the basis of a complaint and a drone was flown on private property and recording done.

Rao said the member had violated relevant provisions of the Aircraft Act. Congress members protested against Rao's s remarks while TRS members backed him leading to a din in the House briefly.

Reddy was arrested last week. (ANI)

