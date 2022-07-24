Congress aims for two-thirds majority in Himachal polls, claims BJP leaders are in touch

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Congress Himachal Pradesh incharge Rajeev Shukla on Sunday after meeting with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others in Chhattisgarh Bhawan said the grand old party will aim for a two-thirds majority in the forthcoming state assembly election.

"All discussion took place on Himachal election as Baghel was there, Sachin Pilot was there and we will fight the election and form the government and we will win with two-third majority," Shukla said.

Congress Himachal Pradesh chief Pratibha Singh said after the meeting, "We are forming a strategy for the polls and we will take note from the experience of the senior leaders on how to win the election."

She also spoke that the party will aim for more than 50 seats in the upcoming polls adding, "Many BJP leaders are in touch and could join Congress as they are waiting for the right time."

Congress state incharge also touched upon the 'Yuva Berozgar Yatra' which will start on July 27.



Shukla maintained that Congress will fight with collective leadership in the forthcoming Himachal Pradesh election.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was recently appointed Congress' senior observer for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, held a meeting with the party's top leaders from the state here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by AICC state in-charge Rajiv Shukla, observers Sachin Pilot and Partap Singh Bajwa, Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP Pratibha Singh, among others.

Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are likely to be held later this year.

Marathon meeting took place at Chattisgarh sadan in the presence of Baghel, Pilot, Punjab congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa and others for three hours. (ANI)

