Congress' Ajay Rai booked for his 'latke jhatke' remark against Smriti Irani

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha District President Pushpa Singh on Tuesday filed a complaint against Congress' Ajay Rai for his objectionable remark against Union Minister Smriti Irani in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The case has been registered under Sectio 354A, 501 and 509 at Robertsganj Police Station. Police will question Ajay Rai," said Circle Officer (CO) Rahul Pandey.



Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women took action against the Congress leader over his indecent remarks and sent a notice to Rai asking him to appear before it on December 28 by 12 noon.

After Congress leader, Ajay Rai stoked fresh controversy over his "latke-jhatke" remark on Smriti Irani, the Union Minister on Tuesday asked if such "indecent" statements are made to "please" the Gandhi family.

Speaking to ANI, Irani said, "I know Banaras, India. In our culture, in our civilization, it is not a matter of our culture to make indecent comments towards women. This may be a mirror of Congress's political culture, but it is neither Kashi's culture nor such words that are any description of our politics or cultural and social makeup."

She said that why is it that the Congress leader feels that using such language will "please" the party's top leadership?

"The question revolves around why the ordinary Congress leader and worker feel that Sonia ji will be happy if they make indecent remarks on women and talk about killing Modi," she said.

Irani said that such "abuses" reveal the "true character" of the Gandhi family and such "foul" statements have been made repeatedly.

"If the Gandhi family likes foul language then Congress leaders won't apologize for using such a foul language? If they are being rewarded from the Gandhi family only by making such comments, then must be the culture of the Gandhi family. Even ordinary political workers don't make such comments, then why is it that ordinary Congress worker thinks that Sonia ji and Rahul ji would like such things," said Irani.

She further questioned about the culture being followed in the Congress party,"What is the culture which the Gandhi family has certified in Congress? Many of the indecent remarks were made in the presence of the Gandhi family. What is it that the Gandhi family encourages such indecent behaviour? The basic question is, will the Gandhi family let you progress if you use such foul abuses? If yes, then this reveals the true character of the Gandhi family. If the Gandhi family likes such language why will leaders apologise?"

