Congress alleges irregularities in Hyderabad flood compensation disbursement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI): All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dosaju Sravan on Wednesday alleged massive irregularities and discrimination in the disbursement of compensation meant for the flood-affected families in Hyderabad by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

Speaking to ANI, Sravan said that several devastated people did not receive any assistance from the government.

"Massive irregularities and discrimination took place in the disbursement of compensation meant for the flood-affected families in Hyderabad. The majority of the devastated people did not even receive any assistance from the government," he said.

"The extent of the loss was enormous and the government had released Rs 550 Crores with an instruction to release a pittance of Rs 10,000 per affected family, Rs 1 Lakh to fully destroyed houses and Rs 50,000 to partially destroyed houses, while Congress Party demanded for Rs 50,000 for every flood victim's family and Rs 5 lakhs to fully destroyed house and Rs 2.5 Lakh to partially destroyed house," Sravan added.

He further said that on the very first day of the distribution, K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for MA and UD had distributed compensation in the form of cheques to a few flood victims in Maktha and Khairatabad. From very next day, TRS MLAs, corporators, ward-level leaders and even their booth agents, who do not have statutory authority were allowed to distribute cash arbitrarily, as per their whims and fancies.



"Some got Rs 2000 while others received Rs 5000. They behaved like vultures and indulged in massive corruption, taking commissions even from the flood victims. Almost all residential tenants were cruelly exempted from the flood relief assistance," Sravan further alleged.

He further stated, "We asked the GHMC Commissioner about the rules and guidelines framed for the distribution to flood victims. Why was there a change in policy from cheque to cash and which Indian law permits them to do so? Everyone is aware that even for Rs 100 for crop loss assistance is given to farmers in the form of cheque or is directly deposited in their bank account."

"Which law permits the government and GHMC authorities to withdraw hundreds of crores of rupees from banks, while we are in the midst of a wired economy? Which law permits them to hand over such huge amounts to ward level and booth agents? Has the GHMC taken up any survey or any teams were deployed to physically study the extent of damage?" he asked.

The AICC spokesperson further questioned how the GHMC authorities arrived at the number of victims in GHMC as 3.9 lakhs and demanded a division-wise list of beneficiaries.

"Would the GHMC Commissioner please furnish the list of people who died due to floods in various places and do also let us know the details of compensation was released to their families? It is not out of place at this point to mention that, GHMC elections are coming up soon and the Government itself is encouraging cash distribution by TRS leaders, instead of issuing cheques." (ANI)

