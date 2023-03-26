Congress always did politics of dividing country, promoted Naxalism and terrorism, claims CM Yogi

Varanasi/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that Congress has always done politics of dividing the country and has promoted Naxalism and terrorism for its political gains.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said this while speaking at a public meeting organised at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University grounds following the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of projects worth Rs 1780 crore in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed the government through a release.



Continuing his blistering attack, Yogi said that the nation has been witness to how former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi gave a statement against Dalits, poor, backward and underprivileged, throwing parliamentary decorum to the winds and stooped to the level of being in contempt of court.

According to him, Congress must apologize to the country for insulting the poor, Dalits and backward people.





The Chief Minister said that India is presiding over the G-20, a group of 20 most powerful countries of the world, in the year of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, which is a proof of India's growing influence in the world. "Whether it is to establish new paradigms of material development or to restore spiritual development, not only the country but the world is seeing the new power of India. Under the leadership of PM, India has set a new example in front of the world. While on one hand the world is feeling proud of India's progress and is eager to adopt this model, on the other, there are some people who criticise UP outside despite having ruled the state for generations and even have no qualms in putting India in the dock itself when they go abroad", CM Yogi remarked.

Targeting the Congress further, the Chief Minister said that the Congress today was even questioning the EVM, with which they got the privilege of forming the government in 2004 and 2009. He said that the party is upset that India is developing. "It is their habit to put barriers at every level in every campaign of PM. Congress never thought about the development of the country. These people always tried to divide the country in the name of caste, religion and language. They compartmentalized development and set new records of corruption during their tenure. Today, when India is going to shine at the global level, these people are obstructing the progress of the country by defaming it", he further pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that in contrast to the Congress, which is increasing disharmony among castes, the government of today has been moving forward with the motto Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas' for the last nine years and is working for the progress of all sections of society without any discrimination. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing welfare, housing, toilets, ration, cooking gas, electricity connections to the poor. Whether it is Ayushman Bharat scheme or other facilities of development, all these are reaching everyone equally without any discrimination, CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister added further that the PM has come to Kashi today to give it a new and grand look through the projects. He said that the PM, who is an MP from Kashi, has special association with the place and every time he visits the city he brings some gift to the city.

Yogi said that with the inauguration/stone laying of projects worth Rs 1780 crores, Kashi has already become new and grand.

Under the inspiration and guidance of the PM, not only Kashi, UP and the whole country has achieved new heights of development, he added. He remarked that Kashi has got global recognition in the last 9 years not only for its rich spiritual and cultural heritage, but also for the level of development taking place in the city.

He pointed out that in the last 9 years, projects worth Rs 35,000 crores have either been completed or are about to be inaugurated in Kashi alone, which will be dedicated to the people of Kashi in the next visit of PM. (ANI)

