Congress Amritsar MP thanks central govt for reopening Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Congress leader and MP from Amritsar, Gurjit Singh Aujla on Tuesday thanked the central government for reopening Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday.

"Kartarpur Sahib corridor was closed due to Coronavirus pandemic. Now that the corona is almost over, we all demanded that the corridor should be reopened because Prakash Parv is coming and then all the Sikh devotees would want to go there. We thank the central government for reopening it," said Aujla.



Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17.

The movement of pilgrims through the Kartarpur corridor was suspended in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and was inaugurated in 2019. (ANI)

