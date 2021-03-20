Congress and AIUDF alliance threat to Assamese culture, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): Assam cabinet minister and BJP key strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Congress and AIUDF alliance is a threat to Assamese culture.

Speaking to ANI, Sarma said "Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is a threat to Assamese culture. We have to defeat them in a manner so that they never silence our culture and ethos."

"In Assam, the party will form the government once again with a massive mandatory. Our issues are the same --development and identity," the BJP leader further said.

On being asked if BJP remains committed to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, Sarma said: "You can ask it to the people of Assam, Here the election is on identity and development."

Sarma will file his nomination papers from the Jalukbari Assembly seat today and will hold a public rally from Sonaram field to the DC office in Guwahati.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress for its alliance with AIUDF for Assam assembly polls, saying those "who talk about 'Assam ki Asmita' have Badruddin Ajmal in their lap".

Shah, who was addressing a Guwahati city district committee meeting on March 15, said there should be a nationalist government in Assam that worked not for just the state but for the entire northeast.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27. A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will cast their votes in the 15th Legislative Assembly. (ANI)