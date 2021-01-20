Congress announces anti-BJP alliance ahead of Assam Assembly polls

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 20 (ANI): Assam Congress on Tuesday said that five political parties will form an alliance with it to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state Assembly polls scheduled for later this year.

While addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Ripun Bora, President, Assam Congress said, "In upcoming Assam Assembly polls, Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI(Marxist), CPI(Marxist-Leninist) and Anchalik Gana Morcha will fight together to oust BJP. We will keep our doors open for other regional and anti-BJP parties to join us."

In a tweet, Bora spoke on the same announcement and said, "Assam Congress is not alone. All India Congress Committee and state Congress Committees of North-east are with us"



"Today will be remembered as a historic day in Assam politics forever where five political parties, CPM, CPI, CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha and AIUDF have united with Congress to oust BJP and save Assam," the tweet added.

A meeting had taken place before the press conference. The meeting was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel; Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar and former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik.

This statement comes as Assam Assembly polls are expected to take place in 2021. However, the dates of the polls have not yet been announced.

Last Assembly elections in Assam took place in 2016 in which BJP secured a majority. (ANI)

