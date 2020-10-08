Congress announces candidates for Karnataka by-polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday named TB Jayachandra and Kusuma H as party's candidates for by-elections to the legislative assembly constituencies of Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar respectively.

Sira in Tumakuru district along with Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) segment in the city will go for bypolls on November 3, for which the election notification will be issued on October 9.

The Election Commission has said that the guidelines issued by it in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic are to be followed strictly during the by-polls. (ANI)