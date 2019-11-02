Congress announces candidates for West Bengal legislative assembly by-polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Congress on Saturday announced names of candidates for the by-elections to the Kaliaganj (SC) and Kharagpur Sadar legislative assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

The by-election is scheduled to take place on November 25.

The party has fielded Dhitashri Roy from Kaliaganj and Chittaranjan Mandal from Kharagpur Sadar.

The Kaliaganj seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy. Kharagpur Sadar fell vacant after the election of BJP's Dilip Ghosh to Lok Sabha.

Kaliaganj (SC), Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur legislative assembly constituencies are going to by-polls on November 25. (ANI)

