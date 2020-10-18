Congress announces four candidates for Manipur bypolls

Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 17 (ANI): Congress on Saturday announced four candidates for bye-elections to Manipur assembly.

The party has fielded Salam Joy Singh, Md Azziul Haque Khan, Moirangthem Hemanta Singh, Lamtinthang Haokip as its candidates.

The bypolls to the four seats will be held on November 7. (ANI)