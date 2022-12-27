Congress appoints MP Mukul Wasnik as Senior Observer for three North-Eastern states

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Congress appointed MP Mukul Wasnik as the Senior Observer for the upcoming Assembly Elections in 2023 in the three North-Eastern States of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. The party has also appointed observers for the respective states.



The Press Release issued by the All India Congress Committee said MP Benny Behnan, Ex-MP J.D. Seelam will perform the role of observers in Meghalaya, MP Francisco Sardinha and MP Dr K. Jayakumar in Nagaland, Arvinder Singh Lovely and MP Abdul Khaleque in Tripura. (ANI)



