New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday appointed former chief minister Nabam Tuki as the president of the party's Arunachal Pradesh unit.
Tuki has replaced Takam Sanjoy.
The Congress also appointed Lombo Tayeng as Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Arunachal Pradesh, replacing Takam Pario.
A press note issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) undersigned by general secretary KC Venugopal said, "Congress President has appointed Nabam Tuki as the PCC President, Arunachal Pradesh and Lombo Tayeng, MLA as the Leader of Congress Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president Takam Sanjoy and CLP leader Takam Pario." (ANI)
Congress appoints Nabam Tuki as Arunchal PCC president, Lombo Tayeng as CLP
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:51 IST
