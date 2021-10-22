Congress appoints Nazir A Khan as Chairperson of Goa PCC Minority Dept

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, the Congress party on Thursday approved the appointment of Nazir A Khan as the Chairman of the Minority Department of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).



An official statement issued by the Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal read, "Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Nazir A Khan as the Chairman of Minority Department of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

Goa Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, of the 40 Assembly seats, Congress bagged 17 seats and the rest of the seats were bagged by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies (of which BJP earned 13 seats). (ANI)

