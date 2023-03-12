Congress appoints new NSUI presidents for J-K, JNU

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Congress party on Sunday appointed the presidents of its student wing- National Students' Union of India (NSUI)- for Jammu and Kashmir and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of Ajay Lakhotra as the NSUI president of J-K, and also approved Sudhanshu Shekhar to be appointed as NSUI president of JNU, the party said in a press statement.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Ajay Lakhotra as the NSUI President of Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Sudhanshu Shekhar as the NSUI President of JNU, with immediate effect," a press note, with the signature of senior party leader KC Venugopal, said. (ANI)

