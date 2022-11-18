Congress appoints new office bearers in Chandigarh unit

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Congress has made appointments of new office bearers for the party's Chandigarh unit.



The party has appointed eight vice presidents, 10 general secretaries, 20 secretaries, 21 joint secretaries, four spokespersons, and a treasurer in Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee.

The vice presidents include Bhupinder Singh, Hafiz Anwar Ul Haq, Jatinder Bhatia, Harphool Kalyan, Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Nandita Hooda, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and GS Kamboj.

The four spokespersons are Rajiv Sharma, Satish Kainath, Naseeb Jakhar, and Ajay Joshi. Vikram Chopra has appointed treasurer. (ANI)

