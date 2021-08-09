Congress appoints P Chidambaram as observer for Goa elections

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed party leader P Chidambaram as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Goa to oversee strategies and coordination for the upcoming election in the state.



Congress also appointed Jairam Ramesh as an observer for Manipur.

"Congress President has appointed P Chidambaram as Senior AICC Election Observer to Goa to oversee Election Strategies and Coordination for the upcoming assembly elections in the state," informed general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

The assembly polls in Goa and Manipur are due early next year. (ANI)

