New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Vijay Inder Singla secretary to the party treasurer.
"Congress president has appointed Vijay Inder Singla secretary, AICC, attached to the AICC treasurer with immediate effect. He shall be the in-charge of AICC properties," reads the party release. (ANI)
Congress appoints Vijay Inder Singla secretary to AICC treasurer
ANI | Updated: Dec 31, 2019 19:54 IST
New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Vijay Inder Singla secretary to the party treasurer.