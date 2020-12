New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved the proposal of the appointment of state presidents of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Mumbai and Odisha.



She has given nod for the appointment of Syed Yashir Nawaz as president of Odisha State NSUI, All India Congress Committee (AICC), General Secretary, KC Venugopal said in a press release.

Pradum Yadav will be the NSUI Mumbai President, the press release said. (ANI)