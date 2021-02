Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved Ramulu Naik and G Chinna Reddy as party candidates for the ensuing biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Graduates' constituencies.



A party release said that Ramulu Naik has been fielded from Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal and G Chinna Reddy from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar. (ANI)