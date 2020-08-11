Congress asks Bihar govt not to politicise Sushant Singh Rajput case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Monday asked Bihar government not to politicise the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Speaking to reporters, Chavan said, "When state police is investigating the cases and Central government or other state governments talk about transferring the case to CBI, it seems that there is some political matter behind it."

"I would say that there is election is Bihar but there is no need to associate this case with election and another thing is the matter is in Supreme Court and its decision will be final," added Chavan.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that those who question the efficiency of the Mumbai Police, don't know its history.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said that Mumbai Police has existed from the time of British Rule and is very professional.

"Those who are questioning the efficiency of Mumbai Police, don't know its history. This force has existed since British Rule and has been a very professional one. They did not spare anyone with a criminal record," Raut told.

Based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh, an FIR had been registered against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six accused including Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Rajput's death.

The investigating agency has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

