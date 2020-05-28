Congress asks Centre to take 'country into confidence' on India-China standoff

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Congress urged the Centre to take the "country into confidence" and address its "concerns" regarding the ongoing standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies, as per the statement released by the party on Wednesday.

The All India Congress Committee alleged that the "differing accounts" in national and international media have "caused anxiety" among people across the country, read the statement.

It also underlined the severity of the issue and asks the Centre to confront the concerns of its citizens.

The standoff between the two neighbouring countries has been going on since early May. (ANI)

