Congress asks party MPs to use MPLAD funds to equip hospitals in fight against COVID19

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): As part of efforts to help people during the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Congress has directed its state units to make efforts for the availability of food and medicines.

The party has also asked its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to use their MPLAD funds in their respective constituencies to equip hospitals in combating coronavirus.

Party general secretary KC Venugopal issued a circular on Thursday asking the state units to take appropriate measures to provide relief to people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on Tuesday as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus

Congress has demanded that harvesting and procurement operations should be declared part of essential services during the lockdown.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told media persons here that wheat in an area of 334 lakh hectare was ready to be harvested and a farmer will lose 40 per cent of standing crop if he delays harvesting till mid-April. (ANI)

