Congress asks state units to set up control rooms to help combat coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday directed its Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to set up control rooms to co-ordinate the party's efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus across the country.

The decision was taken after a meeting of General Secretaries, in-charges, PCC Presidents, CLP leaders and heads of frontal organisations through video conferencing.

"All PCCs are hereby requested to form maximum dedicated Whatsapp groups immediately, adding senior leaders and party functionaries from the state level to the unit level, exclusively for communicating and coordinating the party activities related with the COVID-19 management and lockdown in the states," a circular issued on Monday said.

It said that the party's ground activities should adhere to social distancing and lockdown protocols issued by the government and health experts.

"Those PCCs who have not set up a control room so far should constitute control rooms immediately in their respective states to co-ordinate the party activities," the statement said.

Several Delhi Congress workers were on Saturday seen helping the people in the national capital amid the lockdown and arranging food for the poor and needy. The party workers distributed food among people at several hospitals in the city.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

