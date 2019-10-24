Congress bags three, SAD one in Punjab Assembly by-elections

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): The Congress won three out of four Assembly constituencies that went to by-poll on October 21.

Manpreet Singh Ayali of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won over Sandeep Singh Sandhu of Congress and secured 66297 votes against Sandhu's 51625, from Dakha Assembly constituency.

The rest of the three seats, Mukerian, Jalalabad, and Phagwara went to Congress's tally with its candidates securing an easy win in all these seats.

Indu Bala of Congress won over BJP candidate Jangi Lal Mahajan and secured 53910 votes against rival candidate's score of 50470 from Mukerian. In Paghwara, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal of Congress registered victory over BJP's Rajesh Bagha by a margin of over 25000 votes. (ANI)

