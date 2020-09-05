Congress, BJP and a section of media 'trying to sabotage development agenda of Kerala's LDF govt': CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 5 (ANI): CPI-M Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday alleged that Congress, BJP and a section of media, are "trying to sabotage the development agenda of LDF government".

Addressing a press conference via video conference, Balakrishnan said, "Congress, BJP and a section of media, are trying to sabotage the development agenda of the LDF government. Their intention is that no development should take place when the Left is ruling the state. This is their agenda. But Left will organise a campaign to expose it. The party secretariat that met here today has decided to counter the opposition ploy and to reach out to people by carrying out campaigns."

He alleged that Congress leadership is promoting those behind the "heinous murder" of two DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu while UDF and BJP are trying to purposefully trying to divert the attention of people by creating unwanted controversies."

"Instead of denouncing such acts, the Congress leaders are trying to depict it as murders committed as part of gang rivalry. This attitude of Congress shows that they are trying to promote violence in the state and trying to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the state. On September 23, MLAs, councilors and other leaders will participate in a protest against the killings," he said.

He said that Congress has failed to play its role as a constructive opposition. "They are not even reacting against the anti-Kerala policies of the Centre. It is evident from the Congress stand on GST. The UDF is not ready to raise their voice against BJP led central government's anti-Kerala attitude," he added.

"The Left government has announced 100 projects to be completed in 100 days, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said adding that "but the opposition Congress-led UDF has nothing to say about it or if there are any shortcomings in it. The opposition is not bothered about it all."

On September 1, two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists were murdered in Venjaramoodu. B Ashokan, Superintendent of Police (Thiruvananthapuram Rural), said seven people have been arrested in connection with the murders till now. (ANI)