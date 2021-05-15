Congress calls for immediate cessation of hostilities by Israel, Hamas, urgent intervention by UNSC

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Expressing its grave concern over the spiraling violence in East Jerusalem, Gaza and Israel, the Congress on Friday called for immediate cessation of hostilities by both Israel and Hamas and for urgent intervention of the UN Security council to restore peace.

In a statement, Anand Sharma, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Department of Congress, said the Palestinian people's right to pray at Al Asqa mosque without any restriction must always be respected and not violated. The statement said "orchestrated incidents in Jerusalem were outrageous and triggered tensions and violence".

The party said that people of Palestine have a right to live with dignity in a secure environment and that equally is the right of all the people of Israel.



"The spiralling violence in East Jerusalem Gaza and Israel, coinciding with the holy festival of Eid are distressing and a matter of grave concern for the world. The escalation of conflict, air attacks on Gaza and the rocket attacks by Hamas have resulted in tragic loss of innocent human lives especially the children and elderly and also injuries to many civilians," the statement said.

It said the aggravated destruction of public property and infrastructure has caused hardships and disruption.

"Congress party urges for immediate cessation of hostilities by both Israel and Hamas and calls for urgent intervention of the UN Security council to restore peace. The issue is both moral and humanitarian. India as a member of the UNSC should proactively work to achieve this objective," the statement said. (ANI)

