Congress cancels protest against UP govt due to demise of BJP MLA Janmejay Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday cancelled its protest in Lucknow against the Uttar Pradesh government due to the demise of BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar seat, Janmejay Singh.

The protest was supposed to be staged outside the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the state capital during morning hours over the alleged failure of the state government to tackle coronavirus situation and shortage of urea.

Sitting BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar seat, Janmejay Singh, died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit expressed their grief over Singh's sudden demise. (ANI)

