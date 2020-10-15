Congress challenges Chief Minister for public debate over Goa's financial condition

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has alleged that state government is adding more woes in financial crisis by borrowing additional loan of Rs 446 crore and challenged Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant for a public debate over Goa's financial condition.

"This government is taking people of Goa for granted. This has resulted in total liabilities touching to 25,000 crore and about per capital liabilities of Rs 1,50,000 on Goans. Why should people suffer for the financial mismanagement and financial illiteracy approach of Sawant?" GPCC President Girish Chodankar questioned.

"This government very well knows that it has failed on all aspects in the financial area. Hence, it is not ready to come up with white paper, despite Goans demanding it," Chodankar added.

While reacting to central governments' decision to allow Goa to borrow Rs 446 cr to compensate GST, Chodankar said one shouldn't rejoice about it as our total liabilities have touched 25,000 crores.



"Why people of Goa should pay for misdeeds of Modi Government? The Central Government has failed to pay GST compensation to the states, it was the Central Government who should have borrowed money to pay the states. Most of the states who accepted the Central Government's forced proposal are either BJP governments or alliance of BJP in the centre. Moreover, for big states like Maharashtra or Karnataka, it is easier to borrow money from the market unlike small states like Goa which will be further burdened by the undue pressure on the taxpayers." He said.

Chodankar further said that the Goa state government has failed to understand this or did it knowingly to save itself from the heat of Modi lead government in Centre.

"Such meek submission will result into the shattered state of the economy in Goa. The party at the Centre like the party in the State has turned the country fully debt-ridden," he added.

He said that central public debt ratio that was stable at around 70 per cent since 1990 is now at around 90 per cent, and with fiscal deficit crossing its limit the country is on a verge of economic collapse.

"Chief Minister has brought his weaknesses and lack of capabilities in fore by always taking the wrong steps. Goa Government has surrounded itself to the central government," He said. (ANI)

