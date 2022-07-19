Congress coming to power more important than me becoming CM: DK Shivakumar

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Refuting reports of power tussle within Karnataka Congress, state party chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that 'Congress coming to power is more important than him becoming Chief Minister'.

"It is more important for the Congress to come to power than for me to become the Chief Minister. Only if the Congress party comes to power, the post of Chief Minister will be available. The party high command will decide who should be the chief minister candidate. I am the party president after SM Krishna from the Vokkaliga community and I have requested that the Vokkaliga community should stand behind me," said KPCC president DK Shivakumar.



While participating in a media conference organized by the Mysore District Journalists' Association, journalists asked him if he had indirectly hinted at becoming the CM by saying that the Vokkaliga community has a candidate better chance to become the Chief Minister, he said, "What am I, a monk? I have come in khadi clothes, I have not come in 'kavi' clothes. But finally, the party will decide who should be the chief minister. More importantly than me becoming the Chief Minister, the Congress government should come to power. That's what matters to me," he said.

On the question of whether your community will stand with you at this time, he said, "Not just one community, all the communities of the state should stand in our support, regardless of party. We have followed a secular principle and are not leaders of any caste or religion. I have appealed to the Vokkaliga community for support as a Congress leader."

The next Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

