Congress, Communist parties getting exposed, says Haryana CM over farmers' protest

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 10 (ANI): Hours after the venue of Kisan Mahapanchayat was ransacked where Haryana Chief Minister was to address people about the Centre's three agriculture laws, Manohar Lal Khattar said that today's incident shows that Congress and Communist parties are behind these incidents and they are getting "exposed".

"Today's incident gave a message to people, bigger than what I'd intended to give. These people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn't have such nature. A farmer can be less educated or simple but he's sensible," said Haryana CM on protest at his scheduled Mahapanchayat.

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister's Kisan Mahapanchayat was called off as agitating farmers vandalised the venue at Kaimla village in Karnal district. Protesting farmers also damaged the helipad where Khattar was scheduled to land. Haryana Police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesting farmers.

Speaking over the incident, he said, "Today we called a Mahapanchayat in Karnal district to educate farmers about new farm laws. Yesterday farm leaders met with the officials of the administration and told them for symbolic protest but today farmers broke their promise and due to protest I did not land there because of law and order situation."

"If I have to hold someone responsible for this, then a video of Gurnam Singh Chaduni (Bharatiya Kisan Union chief) has been circulating since the day before yesterday wherein he had tried to instigate people," Khattar added.

He further said one should not stop someone from speaking something as this is not the tradition of democracy. "They are slowly getting exposed. Congress, communists are behind these incidents because of their provoking statements. I condemn today's incident happened in Karnal," Haryana CM said.

"Congress, communist behind these with their provoking statements, I condemned about today's incident happened in Karnal. ...With the discussion, any problem can be solved and they should not do these actions," Khattar said.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Over the issue of COVID-19 vaccination in the state, Haryana Chief Minister said," "It will be given free of cost to the poor (in the state). It will be good if some people support us in subsidising it, as the expenses will be high." (ANI)