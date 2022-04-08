Congress condemns Al-Qaeda's remarks on hijab row

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ajay Maken on Thursday condemned Al-Qaeda's remarks on the Hijab row saying that the banned terrorist organisation has no business commenting on internal affairs of India.

Maken also hit out at Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and said that he along with Al Qaeda are "polarising" the country's atmosphere.

"We condemn the statement of Al-Qaeda (on hijab row). It's a banned terrorist organisation that has no business commenting on the internal affairs of India. We also condemn the statement of Karnataka HM as both he and Al-Qaeda are polarising the atmosphere of the country," said the AICC general secretary while addressing a press conference here.



Ayman al-Zawahiri, the chief of terror outfit Al-Qaeda praised Muskaan Khan, the girl who confronted a mob that heckled her for wearing a hijab earlier this year in the video statement.

During the protests in Karnataka over the Hijab row, Muskaan was heckled by a group of students wearing saffron shawls. The group shouted 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans to which the girl retorted by shouting 'Allah hu Akbar'.

The Karnataka High Court upheld the hijab ban and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in education institutions. It said that wearing a hijab "is not an essential religious practice of Islam". (ANI)

