Congress condemns VAT hike on petrol, diesel in Delhi; Demands roll back

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Congress party has taken on the Delhi government for increasing the VAT on petrol and diesel in the national capital.

Calling it a blow to common man, former Union Minister Ajay Maken said that it is an unprecedented hike in VAT on petrol and diesel to 30 per cent from 27 per cent on petrol and 16.5 per cent on diesel in Delhi.

During the Congress regime, VAT on petrol was 20 per cent and on diesel it was 12.5 per cent, he noted.

Moreover, the VAT Act, 2004 during the Congress regime, capped the VAT at 20 per cent for petrol and diesel, Maken said.

Accusing the Delhi government, he said, "Soon after coming to power in 2015, on June 30, the AAP government amended the Act to increase the cap to 30 per cent.. Citizens seeking relief in form of cash and tax cuts are meted out with this treatment is a shame. Nowhere in the world, any government would have inflicted such hardships on their citizens."

Maken demanded that the hike be rolled back.

With the increase in the VAT, price of petrol and diesel has increased by Rs 1.70 and Rs 7.10 per litre. The Delhi government has said that this increase will be on till the COVID-19 period. (ANI)

