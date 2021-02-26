Congress confident of winning Kerala Assembly polls with thumping majority, says Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Congress party is confident of winning the Kerala Assembly polls with a "thumping majority", said party leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for polls to 140-member Kerala Assembly.

According to ECI, the polls will be held in 14 districts in a single phase on April 6.

The Congress leader said that people are waiting to vote out a "corrupt" government.

"The United Democratic Front (UDF) welcomes the announcement of election by the Commission. We requested the election commission to hold the election before April 15. So election commission has accepted our request and we are ready for the election. The UDF is very confident about the election. The People of Kerala are waiting to vote out the government which is corrupt and having anti-people policies whole through for the last five years," Chennithala told reporters here.



"We are very confident our 'Aishwarya Kerala Yathra' has given a jubilant mood to the people of Kerala and our workers. After the Panchayat election, party machinery has been geared up by KPCC and UDF has been geared up at all levels. So, we are confident that we are coming with a thumping majority in the coming assembly elections," he added.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and comprising like-minded parties is pitched against Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI-M comprising left and like-minded parties.

The Congress is betting huge on Rahul Gandhi. In the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) coalition registered a remarkable victory with wins in 19 out of the 20 parliamentary constituencies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is spearheading the campaign for Assembly polls 2021 is Lok Sabha MP from Waynad. (ANI)

