Congress constitutes panels for 85th Plenary Session to be held in Raipur

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress on Friday constituted Organising Committee and Reception Committee for the 85th Plenary Session of the party to be held between February 24-26 in Raipur.

"Congress President has constituted the Organising Committee and Reception Committee, for the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, to be held from February 24-26, 2023, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as follows, with immediate effect," said All India Congress Committee statement.



The Organising Committee has Pawan Kumar Bansal as its Chairman and Tariq Anwar as its Convenor. Further, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh counterparts Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be Special Invitees in the Organising Committee.

Meanwhile, the Reception Committee will be headed by Mohan Markam as the Chairman while Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has been made the Co-Chairman.

The Reception Committee has 112 members. (ANI)

