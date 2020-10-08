Congress couldn't secure our borders properly, Rahul Gandhi needs to know history: BJP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attacking the Centre over India-China border standoff and alleged that India lost thousands of square kilometres under Congress rule.

"During the Congress rule, China and Pakistan have captured thousands of kilometres of Indian land. Congress-ruled the country for several decades. During their rule, Indian soil has not been protected. The borders were not given proper security. Rahul Gandhi needs to know the history of India," Lanka Dinakar told ANI.

The BJP leader said that firm decisions are now being taken to safeguard India's territory after the Modi government came to power. He added that the Centre is taking a strong stand against Pakistan and China.

"During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's rule, we fought against Pakistan and gave them a befitting reply. If the China issue can be solved in fifteen minutes as claimed by Rahul Gandhi, then why were no steps taken to protect our nation's territory (during Congress rule)?" he asked, referring to Gandhi's remarks at a rally in Kurukshtera.

Dinakar said the former Congress chief wants to oppose every decision taken by the BJP government.

"Instead of expressing solidarity towards the soldiers fighting for the nation on the borders, Rahul Gandhi drags politics in everything," he said.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi tried to mislead people on the Citizenship Amendment Act that was brought in the interest of the people who had faced persecution on the basis of religion in the neighbouring countries.

He said Congress leader resorted to "cheap politics" when decision was taken to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)