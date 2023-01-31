Congress, CPI(M) slam Centre over Economic Survey

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and CPI (M) leader D Raja on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the Economic Survey. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that a government that cannot provide "Aata and Daal" to its citizens should not talk about the Economic Survey.

While talking to ANI, Tiwari said, "So far, all the surveys under the Modi government are proved wrong. There is no need to do a survey. One should go to a ration shop and ask for the price. They will get to know that Aata Daal has become so expensive that it has become beyond the reach of the middle class."

"A government that cannot provide Aata Daal should not talk about the survey. President should have expressed her thoughts rather than reading what was handed to her," he added.

"In the coming discussion, Congress will present its side on the same. Congress will give it substance in the coming times," he stated.



Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader D Raja while criticizing the President's speech said, "The government is making such projections and claims but the ground reality is different. President speech is nothing but a policy document given by the government. Modi government is a stable government but the question is is it a responsible government; responsible to the people, to the farmers."



The Economic Survey has projected a baseline GDP growth of 6.5 percent in real terms in the next financial year 2023-24.

The survey document said the projection is broadly comparable to the estimates provided by multilateral agencies such as the World Bank, the IMF, and the ADB and by RBI.

"The actual outcome for real GDP growth will probably lie in the range of 6.0 percent to 6.8 percent, depending on the trajectory of economic and political developments globally," the survey read.

The Economic Survey document, formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and the outlook for the next year.

The Economy Survey may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, to be presented on Wednesday.

Last year's central theme was 'Agile Approach', which put emphasis on India's economic response to the Covid-19 Pandemic shock.

Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha election due in April-May of 2024. Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. (ANI)

