Congress dares KTR for 'open debate' on employment issues in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25(ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Wednesday slammed Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao over employment issues in Telangana and dared him for an 'open debate'.

Sravan, who is a former Member of Parliament, targeted KTR yesterday for his 'misleading' statements regarding the recruitment of about 1.32 lakh jobs in the state.

Differing on the minister's claims, the senior Congress Party leader invited KTR for an "open debate" for discussing the original jobs provided by the government, existing vacancies available in the government and private sector as well. He also fixed the venue, time and date for the debate.

While criticising the attitude of KTR, Sravan said: "We are not idiots to believe in your shameless, useless and falsified statements. You must come along with your team on Friday (February 26) at 12 noon to Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gunpark with facts of recruitment numbers, current vacancies available."

"There are about 40 lakh unemployed youth in Telangana and more than three lakh jobs are currently vacant in the government itself. He said that the government did nothing in the last seven years to any segment, especially to the unemployed youth, graduates and even the government employees who are eagerly waiting to get a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) when their counterparts received 27 per cent in Andhra Pradesh," said Sravan.



The Congress leader further said: "When your sister K Kavitha cannot survive without a job, how do you think these many youngsters can live without a proper job or self-employment? After all, it is the fundamental responsibility of any government to provide jobs to its citizens."

Reminding him of the core pillars of the Telangana movement - Water, Grants and Employment - Sravan asked KTR to disclose the total number of vacancies as of 2014, new jobs created as new Panchayats are created, districts are formed and the implementation of 610 GO. He further criticised KTR for making noise only due to the MLC elections and is trying to mislead the graduates by divulging doctored data of jobs created in the state. Regularizing 22,000 plus TS Genco, Transco employees is one of the best examples of deceptive statements of the minister, he explains.

"Your own Biswal Commission report says that 1.91 lakh jobs are currently vacant in the government. Your father said that there will not be any contract jobs in Telangana. But, you are neither appointing new employees, nor filling up existing vacancies. You are not even protecting the rights of private employees when Narayana, Chaitanya, Gayathri groups suddenly removed about 10,000 to 15,000 qualified and experienced lecturers", Sravan criticised.

Pointing out the failures of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, Sravan lamented that the Information (Technology Investment Region) ITIR project which was crafted during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government aimed at providing 50 lakh jobs by attracting Rs 2.5 lakh crore investments in Hyderabad has been lost due to the inability of KTR, who betrayed the state youth and IT professionals.

"It requires only Rs 13,000 crore investments and 50,000 acres of land which has already been identified during the Congress party government in Andhra Pradesh. Can't your father spend Rs 13,000 crore out of Rs 4 lakh crore debts, taken for receiving commissions in the name of projects like Kaleshwaram, for the benefit of 50 lakh sons of the soil?," he asked. (ANI)

