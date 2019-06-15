Congress DCCs in UP may be dissolved over poll debacle

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): All District Congress Committees in Uttar Pradesh may be dissolved soon and reconstituted in the wake of the party's debacle in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that new names were being considered.

This follows Congress General Secretary East Priyanka Gandhi reportedly pulling up the party rank and file at a meeting held at Raebareli on June 12 for Congress's poor-show.

The sources said Gandhi came down heavily on Amethi Congress President Yogendra Mishra in the meeting and asked him to leave.Congress president Rahul Gandhi had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi while the party could

In the meeting in Rae Bareli, apart from senior party workers, Lok Sabha candidates who contested on Congress ticket in Lok Sabha constituencies in Eastern UP, district presidents, city president and coordinators were present.

The sources said the AICC feels that Amethi Congress leaders kept the leadership in dark and did not apprise it of the ground situation.

When reached, senior Congress leader P L Punia only said that the party was going to strengthen the organization in the state.

"Various measures will be adapted to activate the state setup. Priyanka Gandhi will be touring the state and will give two days time in the state," said Punia.

Priyanka who was the in-charge of UP East had campaigned vigorously in favour of Congress candidates in the state, especially in Raebareli and Amethi.

Several senior party leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi had to suffer defeat in the elections.

After the Lok Sabha debacle, Priyanka faces an uphill task to strengthen the party cadre in the state in view of the upcoming bypoll and the Assembly elections due in 2022. (ANI)

