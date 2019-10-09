Congress decides to boycott BDC elections in J-K

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress party announced on Wednesday that it would boycott the upcoming Block Development Council (BDC) elections which will be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have come to realise that these elections (Block Development Council elections) are being held to facilitate only one party - ruling party. Our leaders are under detention. We have no other option but to announce that we are boycotting the election," Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said while addressing a press conference.

"We told that our leaders, office bearers are detained, they are not being allowed to come out. They should be released so that they can go to their constituencies," he said. (ANI)

