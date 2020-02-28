Congress delegation visits GTB hospital to meet Delhi violence victims

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): A five-member Congress delegation, led by Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, paid a visit to the victims of North-East Delhi violence admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Friday and will soon submit a report to party interim President Sonia Gandhi.

"Sonia Gandhi has constituted a team of 5 Congress leaders who will interact with the people affected by the violence in the national capital. This team has started to visit the affected areas, hospitals, meeting the victims and will make a peace appeal to them," Wasnik told reporters.

The delegation comprises party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, Delhi in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev.

The committee is soon expected to submit a detailed report to the Congress chief after completing their visits to affected areas.

The Congress delegation will also visit violence-affected areas of North-East Delhi. (ANI)

