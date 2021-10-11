Congress demands action against culprits in Indore clashes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): After five people were injured in clashes that broke out between two groups in Kampel village of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday, a Congress delegation met the Superintendent of Police and demanded action against the culprits.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Amin-ul-Khan Suri on Sunday said that he helped the victims in the hospital and arranged for their treatment.

"When I came to know about the incident, I reached MY Hospital on Saturday night to help the victims and ensured arrangements for their treatment. I also went to the police station and lodged an FIR against the accused," Suri said.

He further alleged that the attitude of the police was not right.

At least five members of a family were injured in a clash between two groups in Kampel village of Indore, police said on Sunday.



Fazluddin, a relative of the injured family, has alleged that the family had been threatened by some locals in the village around two months ago and asked to leave the village by October 9 and when they did not leave, they were attacked.

However, the police refuted the claims of the victims' kin and said that efforts are being made to establish peace among the groups.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Maheshchandra Jain said, "There was a fight on Saturday between two groups in which five people were injured. The case has been registered against both the parties, the matter is under investigation."

Jain further said that the victim family will remain in the village and the police will make arrangements for it.

"There has been no talk of the victims being evacuated from the village. At present, no one has been arrested. Efforts are being made to establish peace by sitting them among themselves," he said. (ANI)

