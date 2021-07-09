Congress demands arrest, suspension of Goa PSI accused in rape case

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 9 (ANI): Submitting a memorandum to the Director-General of Police on Friday, the Goa Pradesh Congress, Youth Congress and the Mahila Congress demanded immediate arrest and suspension of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Rushal alias Narayan Pinge, who has been accused in a rape case.

According to an official statement from the Congress party, the PSI has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) subsequent to complaint from a victim girl.

The delegation led by State General Secretary-GPCC Janardhan Bhandari, Mahila Congress President Beena Naik and Youth Congress President Advocate Varad Mardolkar along with other Youth Congress and Mahila Congress office-bearers submitted the memorandum on Friday to the DGP demanding immediate action against the said police officer.

Congress has also demanded custodial interrogation or a high-level departmental inquiry, so the accused person doesn't go scot-free.

"The victim girl should get justice in this case, and this case should not be dumped with high-level pressure," Janardhan Bhandari said.



He added that so many days have passed since the formal complaint was lodged by the victim girl, but no action has been taken by the police.

A woman from Mormugao had filed a police complaint against a PSI attached to Mormugao Police Station for raping and cheating her. The offence was registered under 376, 420, 323, 506-ii, 427 of the IPC.

"The Police department has failed to arrest and suspend the said accused PSI. Instead of arresting and suspending the said accused PSI, the PSI was transferred from Mormugao Police Station to the South District Reserve line. Why is special treatment been given to this PSI?" Varad Mardolkar questioned.

"The way Police authorities have handled the entire issue and failed to give justice to a victim has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the police force in the State," he said.

In the statement, they further said that even after the entire nation had demanded strict and immediate action against the rape accused after the horrific "Nirbhaya" rape case, it seems the police have not learnt lessons yet. Here the accused person is a police officer and his seniors are trying to protect him," Mahila Congress president Beena Naik lamented. (ANI)

